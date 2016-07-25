July 25 Kremlin AG :

* Said on Saturday received from Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft the note, that it revokes Auditor's Report on 2014 Financial Statement from April 17, 2015

* Background of revocation is that document presented to auditors was created without Executive Board contribution

