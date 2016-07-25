BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
July 25 Kremlin AG :
* Said on Saturday received from Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft the note, that it revokes Auditor's Report on 2014 Financial Statement from April 17, 2015
* Background of revocation is that document presented to auditors was created without Executive Board contribution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 1 Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* Board approved acceptance of resignation of benjamin m. Bitanga as chairman