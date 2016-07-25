July 25 Medcamp SA :

* Said on Friday that Tomasz Banasiewicz, the company's supervisory board member, acquired 1.8 million of Medcamp's shares at the issue price of 2.9 million zlotys ($730,110) in total

* Tomasz Banasiewicz bought the shares in exchange for an 8 pct stake in Medical Innovation sp. z o.o.

* Informed about issuing 20 million B series shares under private subscription at the issue price of 1.61 zloty on July 14

* Following the transaction, Medcamp increases stake in Medical Innovation to 81 pct

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)