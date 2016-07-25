BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
July 25Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione :
* Said on Friday the board of liquidators approved guidelines of debt restructuring plan imposed on the company and other companies under its control, prepared by CdR Advance Capital SpA, company's advisor
* Under the plan the company will transfer all its assets to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary
* The assets concentration will also apply to assets under management of the company as a result of dissolution of real estate fund Gioiello, managed by Borgosesia Gestioni SGR SpA in liquidazione, unit of Borgosesia SpA
* The plan involves also extinction of several liabilities from planned divestment of assets by Dec. 2021
* The plan will be submitted to creditors in coming weeks
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.