Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 25Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :
* Said on Friday that its unit Turkcell Sats ve Dagitim has signed a protocol for a total project amount of approximately 500 million lira ($164.16 million) with Ronesans Isletme Hizmetleri
* Protocol is for providing end-to-end Hospital Information Management Systems infrastructure and operation services for 5 years to City Hospitals Projects
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.0459 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)