* Said on that following the company's capital increase, Przemyslaw Skrzydlak has his stake in Izo-Blok reduced to 16.7 pct from 21.17 pct

* The number of shares owned by Przemyslaw Skrzydlak has not changed and amounts to 211,650

* Andrzej Kwiatkowski has his stake in Izo-Blok lowered to 16.68 pct from 21.13 pct

* The number of shares owned by Andrzej Kwiatkowski has not changed and amounts to 211,300

