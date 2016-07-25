July 25 I3D SA :

* Said on Saturday that it issued and allotted 20 series BU bonds with the total nominal value of 20,000 zlotys ($5,000)

* The series BU bonds are due to mature on Jan. 31, 2017

* The total value of issued bonds by the company amounts to 1.6 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon:

