July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp :

* E*Trade announces acquisition of OptionsHouse

* Deal for $725 million

* Intends to finance transaction through issuance of up to $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

* Expects transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2017 and accretive in 2018

* Full run-rate synergies of approximately $65 million annually are expected in 2018

* Along with $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, remaining balance of deal value to be paid in cash