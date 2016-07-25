July 25 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announces a contract with Budag Nasyrov for the next sporting season

* Budag Nasyrov will play for the team B

* The contract can be extended until June 2021 and has a release clause of 60 million euros ($65.9 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2a0szrr

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)