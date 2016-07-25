RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 American Campus Communities Inc says:
* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.54
* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFO will be in range of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share
* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFOM will be in range of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.36
* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Owned net operating income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015
* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr