Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 26 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand
* Until July 31 plans to sign final agreements to acquire 100 pct in Q-Med from MED-ART Sp. z o.o. for 7.7 million zlotys ($1.9 million) and 100 pct in CM Medyk from WG Corp. Sp. z o.o. for 1.4 million zlotys
* The amounts to be paid for the above companies will be adjusted by their net debt
* Informed about negotiations to buy companies operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand on July 18
($1 = 3.9638 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S