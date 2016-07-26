July 26 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand

* Until July 31 plans to sign final agreements to acquire 100 pct in Q-Med from MED-ART Sp. z o.o. for 7.7 million zlotys ($1.9 million) and 100 pct in CM Medyk from WG Corp. Sp. z o.o. for 1.4 million zlotys

* The amounts to be paid for the above companies will be adjusted by their net debt

* Informed about negotiations to buy companies operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand on July 18

($1 = 3.9638 zlotys)