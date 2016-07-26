July 26 Your Image SA :

* Said on Monday that on July 22, EveryFlow sp. z o.o. sold 1,550,636 shares representing 37.19 pct stake in the company

* After transaction EveryFlow sp. z o.o. does not hold any shares of Your Image

* On July 22, Cyprus-based Varido Investments Limited acquired 1,550,636 shares representing 37.19 pct stake in the company

* Prior to transaction Varido Investments Limited did not own any shares of Your Image

