BRIEF-Microsoft prices $17 bln debt offering
* Announced pricing of offering of $17.00 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
July 26Solutions 30 SE :
* Announced on Monday H1 consolidated turnover of 86.3 million euros ($95.02 million), up 43.1% compared to H1 2015
* Confirmed the prospects of profitable double-digit growth throughout the year
Source text: bit.ly/2aGSGo5
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced pricing of offering of $17.00 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
TOKYO, Jan 31 Sony Corp's shares slid as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to 3,362 yen after the company said it had booked a 112.1 billion yen ($986.97 million) impairment charge on the goodwill value of its movie segment in the quarter ended December.
Jan 30 Backlash built on Monday against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel and immigration restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations as opponents tried to throw up roadblocks, including more court challenges.