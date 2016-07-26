BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
July 25 Entersoft SA :
* Announced on Monday H1 2016 turnover at 5.39 million euros ($5.93 million) versus 5.03 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 net profit at 0.65 million euros versus 0.31 million euros year ago
* Said the group's growth in H1 is mostly a result of the increase in domestic demand for ERP systems, but also of its international units' sales growth which reached 50 percent
* Sees further growth in turnover for the year as there is a number of projects that are due to be completed both in Greece and abroad
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Days before a group of Republican lawmakers were due to discuss their party's controversial proposal to tax all imports, Toyota Motor Corp sent an urgent message to its U.S. dealers - tell the politicians the tax would seriously hurt car buyers.
* Signs a deal for the delivery and implementation of SIDAS Nieruchomosci system, SIDAS EZD and launch of public e-services on ePUAP platform