July 25 Entersoft SA :

* Announced on Monday H1 2016 turnover at 5.39 million euros ($5.93 million) versus 5.03 million euros year ago

* H1 2016 net profit at 0.65 million euros versus 0.31 million euros year ago

* Said the group's growth in H1 is mostly a result of the increase in domestic demand for ERP systems, but also of its international units' sales growth which reached 50 percent

* Sees further growth in turnover for the year as there is a number of projects that are due to be completed both in Greece and abroad

Source text: bit.ly/2aqXIc3

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)