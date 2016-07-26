UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Fever-Tree flirts with a record after strong H1
** Beverages peer Davide Campari Milano also at an all-time high
** Fever-Tree revenue up 69% to £40.6m (Investec had forecast +50%); gross margin 54.8% v H1 2015: 50.5%
** Interim dividend up 97% to 1.54p/share
** Net cash at end-H1 of £18.6m (H1 2015:£7.9m)
** Strong growth across all regions
** Investec hikes PT for Fever-Tree to 915p v 840p
** Fever-Tree up more than five-fold since its Nov 2014 debut as its upmarket tonic water & mixers for discerning gin drinkers came into their own amid growing popularity of premium gin; trades on 1-yr fwd PE of 50x
** Stock +0.6% on Tuesday; up ~14% since Brexit vote (positive FX) (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources