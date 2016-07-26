July 26 Orange has not yet taken no position on sale of SFR Belgium, deputy CEO and head of European operations Gervais Pellissier said on Tuesday during a conference call.

* Orange has no current project for the Italian market, CEO Stephane Richard said in a conference call

* Orange is holding no discussion with Vivendi on potential shareholding agreement, CEO said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)