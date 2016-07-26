BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
July 26 Double Bond Pharmaceutical AB :
* Said on Monday it had been officially granted Orphan Drug Designation (Orphan Drug) status for drug candidate Temodex by European Medicines Agency (EMA)
* Approval applies to treatment of glioma, which is most common type of brain cancer



* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia