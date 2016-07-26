July 26 Tal Education Group
* Q1 basic and diluted net income per american depositary
share were both us$0.16
* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results
for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2016
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $247.9 million to $251.3 million
* Q1 revenue $195.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $184 million
* Says q1 non-gaap diluted net income per ads, which
excluded share-based compensation expenses, was us$0.25
* Says q2 revenue expected to be between us$247.9 million
and us$251.3 million, representing an increase of 43% to 45%
* Says q1 basic and diluted net income per american
depositary share ("ads") were both us$0.16
Source text for Eikon: nPn77CKWna
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)