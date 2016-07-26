UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Levadiakos FC for the permanent transfer of Jose Lopes (Zezinho)
* Sporting SAD remains with 30 percent of the player's economic rights in case of a future transfer
Source text: bit.ly/2aH6qze
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources