July 26 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Levadiakos FC for the permanent transfer of Jose Lopes (Zezinho)

* Sporting SAD remains with 30 percent of the player's economic rights in case of a future transfer

