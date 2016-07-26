* Food producer to spend more on advertising

By Wout Vergauwen

July 26 Dutch organic food producer Koninklijke Wessanen NV said it plans to increase its advertising spend to boost its share in a market estimated at over $200 billion globally by 2020.

The change in marketing strategy comes as consumers switch to natural foods and healthier eating - driving an organic boom.

"More and more consumers want to change to healthier and more sustainable food and we are well placed to benefit from this long term trend," Chief Executive Christophe Barnouin said in a statement.

Organic food sales in France -- Wessanen's biggest market -- rose to a record 5.8 billion euros ($6.38 billion) in 2015, up 15 percent.

The company said it will shift advertising for its flagship brands, such as Bjorg and Clipper tea, to national media from social media. It plans to raise advertisement and promotion costs to roughly 10 pct of their revenue from those brands.

Barnouin told Reuters that the fast growing organic market also offers opportunities for consolidation, and Wessanen has been acquiring smallcaps, although they are now focused on making "more out of what we already have."

Earlier this month, France's Danone announced it planned to buy into the U.S. business by buying organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co for $10.4 billion.

PROFITS SOAR

Wessanen's second quarter profit more than doubled to 7.2 million euros ($7.9 million), comfortably beating Reuters Poll estimates of 5.2 million euros.

Wessanen, which expects its full-year earnings before interest taxes and exceptional items (EBITE) margin to be above the 6.6 pct achieved in 2015, reported an EBITE margin of 8.8 pct for the first half of the year.

The company, however, expects the pace of margin growth to slow down during the second half of 2016 due to the higher spending on marketing.

Barnouin said that despite the general economic weakness in France, the organic food market was growing at about 10 percent. He expects to see a similar trend in the UK, the company's second biggest market, post the Brexit vote. ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen and Jochen Elegeert; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Alexandra Hudson)