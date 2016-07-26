BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Select Income REIT :
* Select Income REIT announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $114.9 million versus $107.2 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.72
* Q2 normalized FFO of $0.72 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $114.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.