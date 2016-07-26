Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 26 Cegedim SA :
* H1 revenue 215.5 million euros, up 4.3 pct on a reported basis
* Maintains its target for 2016 revenue
* For FY, expects revenues from continuing activities to be at least stable
* The Brexit impact on the consolidated group EBIT margin should be marginal
* Does not expect any significant acquisitions in 2016 and does not disclose profit projections or estimates Source text: bit.ly/2anL2zI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)