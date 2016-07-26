CAIRO, July 26 Egypt turned to the IMF because
its budget deficit had reached very high levels in the past six
years, the finance minister said in an interview broadcast late
on Tuesday.
Egypt said on Tuesday it was close to agreeing a lending
programme with the International Monetary Fund, seeking to
secure $7 billion annually in financing over a three-year
period.
The prime minister ordered the central bank governor and
minister of finance to complete negotiations for the programme
with an IMF team that will visit Egypt in the next few days, the
cabinet said in a statement.
The government is seeking $12 billion from the IMF, $4
billion a year, which will carry an interest rate of 1 or 1.5
percent, finance minister Amr el-Garhy said.
The IMF package includes issuing $2-3 billion in
international bonds which will be offered as soon as possible
between September and October, el-Garhy added.
