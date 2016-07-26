UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Range Resources Corp
* Range announces second quarter 2016 results
* Reports Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.14
* Range Resources Corp says GAAP revenues for Q2 2016 totaled $102 million (a 58% decrease compared to Q2 2015)
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proposed merger with memorial is on track, with closing estimated to occur late in Q3
* Non-Gaap revenues for Q2 2016 totaled $363 million (a 10% decrease compared to Q2 2015)
* Production for Q3 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1,430 mmcfe per day with 32% to 35% liquids
* Expects to average three rigs running for second half of 2016
* Production for entire 2016 year remains at high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe per day
* Expects to average three rigs running for second half of 2016.
* Is on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.14
* Production for entire 2016 year remains at high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.