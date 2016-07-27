UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Megafon says:
* Q2 profit for the period at 7.1 billion roubles ($107.5 million), down from 12.9 billion roubles in Q2 2015;
* Q2 revenue at 78.7 billion roubles, up from 76.1 billion roubles in Q2 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0518 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources