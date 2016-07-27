(Adds net profit, OIBDA, margin, capex results)

July 27 Megafon says:

* Q2 profit for the period at 7.1 billion roubles ($107.5 million), down from 12.9 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Net profit decreased by 44.4 percent year-on-year to 7.2 billion;

* Net profit was impacted by a one-off income tax accrual in connection with a tax audit in Tajikistan;

* Revenue at 78.7 billion roubles, up from 76.1 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* OIBDA at 29.6 billion roubles, down from 34.7 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* OIBDA margin fell to 37.5 percent from 45.6 percent in Q2 2015;

* Capex increased by 2.8 percent to 12.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 66.0518 roubles)