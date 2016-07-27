BRIEF-Calyx provides corporate update
* Calyx provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds net profit, OIBDA, margin, capex results)
July 27 Megafon says:
* Q2 profit for the period at 7.1 billion roubles ($107.5 million), down from 12.9 billion roubles in Q2 2015;
* Net profit decreased by 44.4 percent year-on-year to 7.2 billion;
* Net profit was impacted by a one-off income tax accrual in connection with a tax audit in Tajikistan;
* Revenue at 78.7 billion roubles, up from 76.1 billion roubles in Q2 2015;
* OIBDA at 29.6 billion roubles, down from 34.7 billion roubles in Q2 2015;
* OIBDA margin fell to 37.5 percent from 45.6 percent in Q2 2015;
* Capex increased by 2.8 percent to 12.9 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0518 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Calyx provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Lighting group Osram has received approval from the German government for the 400 million euro ($425 million) sale of its Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said on Monday.
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016