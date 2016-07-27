UPDATE 2-Shares in British engineering group WS Atkins rally on merger talk
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
July 27 Tullow Oil Plc
* H1 profit before tax of $24 million versus loss before tax of $10 million
* H1 sales revenue of $541 million versus $820 million a year earlier
* Production start from ten field expected in early aug, gradual ramp-up in production towards fpso capacity of 80,000 bopd seen around end 2016
* Expects average 2016 gross production for jubilee field around 74,000 bopd; in europe, fy guidance revised to 6-7,000 boepd
* Net debt at 30 june 2016 of $4.7 billion with facility headroom and free cash of $1.0 billion
* Mark-To-Market value of oil hedges of over $300 million at 30 june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
MAPUTO, Jan 30 Mozambique, which has vast offshore gas resources, has awarded gas development projects to Norway's Yara International, Shell Mozambique and GL Energy Africa, the National Petroleum Institute (NPI) said on Monday.
* Q4 net retail revenue increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 49.50 billion roubles ($825.34 million) from 47.24 billion roubles;