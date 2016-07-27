July 27 Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS :

* Says decides the maximum amount to be used for share buyback at 524.0 million lira ($172.51 million)

* Decides to buyback up to 10 percent of the share capital equalling to 22.0 million shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.0375 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)