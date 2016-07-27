UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 CIE Automotive SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue is up 1 percent at 1.35 billion euros ($1.48 billion) versus year ago
* H1 EBITDA grew 7 percent to 200.8 million euros versus year ago
* H1 net profit went up 20 percent to 82.6 million euros versus year ago
* Net financial debt at end-June fell to 597.7 million euros versus 790.4 million euros at end-June 2015
* Says in H1 2016, has exceeded forecast from 2016-2020 strategic plan
* In Q3 plans to close Amaya Telleria group acquisition, a company with turnover of 134 million euros and 800 employees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources