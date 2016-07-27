July 27 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* Said early on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company to manage two leisure parks in Ha Long City, Vietnam, for 10 years

* With this agreement the company enters Asian market

* Leisure parks Ha Long Ocean Park and Ha Long City are expected to open to the public in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)