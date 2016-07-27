July 27 Spain's Santander :

* Says it is focused on organic growth, but will look into M&A opportunities in key markets

* Says may look in to potential purchase of RBS branches, but no decision has been taken

* Says expects non-performing loans in Brazil to peak in the second half of 2017

* Says it is much more comfortable that it will pass next year's stress tests in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)