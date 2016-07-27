UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Sjöstrand Coffee Int AB :
* Says has received order from German distributor Aruka AG
* Order value is 400,000 Swedish crowns ($46,173), deliveries to take place in August
Source text: bit.ly/2ad71Xp
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6630 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources