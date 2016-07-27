July 27 Pharma Mar SA :

* Said on Tuesday H1 sales are up 6.5 percent at 88.7 million euros ($97.6 million) versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 5.6 million euros versus positive EBITDA of 9.5 million euros year ago

* H1 research and development spending was up by 38.5 percent to 38.7 million euros versus year ago

* H1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million euros versus profit of 3.3 million euros year ago

