BRIEF-Zogenix announces issuance of U.S. patent for ZX008 in dravet syndrome
July 27 Pharma Mar SA :
* Said on Tuesday H1 sales are up 6.5 percent at 88.7 million euros ($97.6 million) versus year ago
* H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 5.6 million euros versus positive EBITDA of 9.5 million euros year ago
* H1 research and development spending was up by 38.5 percent to 38.7 million euros versus year ago
* H1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million euros versus profit of 3.3 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9093 euros)
* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects
* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share