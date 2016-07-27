Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it had sold a block of 68,000 own shares at 19.55 euros ($21.50) per share, aiming to partially satisfy the over-demand for its capital increase
Source text: bit.ly/2ad9TUa
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)