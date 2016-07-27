July 27 Hess Corp :

* Hess reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2016

* Continued to cut costs, now sees FY 2016 E&P capital and exploratory expenditure to be about 48 percent below 2015

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.10

* E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.1 billion for 2016

* 2016 net production is forecast to be in range of 315,000 to 325,000 boepd, excluding Libya

* Net production from Bakken was 106,000 boepd compared to 119,000 boepd in prior-year quarter due to a reduced drilling program

* Qtrly net production from Gulf of Mexico was 54,000 boepd compared to 84,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly total revenue and non-operating income $1.27 billion versus $1.94 billion

* Net production in Q2 of 2016 was 313,000 boepd compared to pro forma net production, which excludes assets sold, of 386,000 boepd in Q2 of 2015

* Hess Corp says for full year 2016, net production is projected to be 315,000 boepd to 325,000 boepd