BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Hess Corp :
* Hess reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2016
* Continued to cut costs, now sees FY 2016 E&P capital and exploratory expenditure to be about 48 percent below 2015
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.10
* E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.1 billion for 2016
* 2016 net production is forecast to be in range of 315,000 to 325,000 boepd, excluding Libya
* Net production from Bakken was 106,000 boepd compared to 119,000 boepd in prior-year quarter due to a reduced drilling program
* Qtrly net production from Gulf of Mexico was 54,000 boepd compared to 84,000 boepd in prior-year quarter
* Qtrly total revenue and non-operating income $1.27 billion versus $1.94 billion
* Net production in Q2 of 2016 was 313,000 boepd compared to pro forma net production, which excludes assets sold, of 386,000 boepd in Q2 of 2015
* Hess Corp says for full year 2016, net production is projected to be 315,000 boepd to 325,000 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance