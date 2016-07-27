July 27 State Street Corp

* Q2 total revenue on operating basis $2,675 million versus. $2,727 million last year

* Reports second-quarter 2016 GAAP-basis EPS of $1.47 on lower expenses compared to the second quarter of 2015

* Qtrly operating-basis EPS was $1.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total expenses on operating basis $1,828 million versus. $1,881 million last year

* Says assets under management $2,301 billion at quarter-end versus $2,296 billion at Q1 end

* Q2 GAAP total revenue of $2.57 billion versus $2.61 billion last year

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Qtrly total trading services revenue on an operating basis $267 million versus $281 million last year

* Q2 total fee revenue on operating basis $2,130 million versus. $2,174 million last year

* Basel III tier 1 capital ratio advanced approach as of June 30, 2016 15.0%

* Qtrly net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent basis 1.14% versus 1.15% in Q1

* Q2 revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S