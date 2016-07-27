July 27 Bayer

* CFO Johannes Dietsch says no need to rush into any Covestro share sale transaction, no need to pile up further cash at the moment

* Pharma head Dieter Weinand says have upgraded Xarelto 2016 sales growth target towards 30 percent, for Eylea more than 30 percent

* Bayer crop science head Liam Condon says expects slow return to growth in Latam in 2017

* CEO Werner Baumann says will not comment on status of Monsanto proposal because have agreed to private discussions with Monsanto