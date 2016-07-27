BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Bayer
* CFO Johannes Dietsch says no need to rush into any Covestro share sale transaction, no need to pile up further cash at the moment
* Pharma head Dieter Weinand says have upgraded Xarelto 2016 sales growth target towards 30 percent, for Eylea more than 30 percent
* Bayer crop science head Liam Condon says expects slow return to growth in Latam in 2017
* CEO Werner Baumann says will not comment on status of Monsanto proposal because have agreed to private discussions with MonsantoFurther company coverage:
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: