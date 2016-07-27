July 27 BOK Financial Corp :

* BOK financial reports quarterly earnings of $66 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 fees and commissions revenue was $183.5 million

* Stability in commodity price environment translated into lower credit costs for quarter

* Stability in commodity price environment translated into reduced concern about spillover impact on economies in energy states

* Net interest revenue totaled $182.6 million for Q2 of 2016, unchanged compared to Q1 of 2016

* Net interest margin was 2.63 percent for Q2 of 2016, compared to 2.65 percent for Q1

* Combined allowance for credit losses totaled $252 million at June 30 compared to $240 million or 1.50 percent of outstanding loans at March 31

* Nonperforming energy loans increased $8.6 million during Q2

* Recorded $20.0 million provision for credit losses during Q2 versus $35.0 million provision for credit losses in previous quarter

* Company completed an energy loan portfolio redetermination during Q2

* "We recognize that macroeconomic factors may result in additional pressure on commodity prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)