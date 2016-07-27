BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 BOK Financial Corp :
* BOK financial reports quarterly earnings of $66 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 fees and commissions revenue was $183.5 million
* Stability in commodity price environment translated into lower credit costs for quarter
* Stability in commodity price environment translated into reduced concern about spillover impact on economies in energy states
* Net interest revenue totaled $182.6 million for Q2 of 2016, unchanged compared to Q1 of 2016
* Net interest margin was 2.63 percent for Q2 of 2016, compared to 2.65 percent for Q1
* Combined allowance for credit losses totaled $252 million at June 30 compared to $240 million or 1.50 percent of outstanding loans at March 31
* Nonperforming energy loans increased $8.6 million during Q2
* Recorded $20.0 million provision for credit losses during Q2 versus $35.0 million provision for credit losses in previous quarter
* Company completed an energy loan portfolio redetermination during Q2
* "We recognize that macroeconomic factors may result in additional pressure on commodity prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: