BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports second quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q2 total operating revenue $748.8 million versus $727.1 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* By end of Q3, expect that annualized revenues acquired in last twelve months will be more than $800 million
* Gannett Co Inc says now expects year over year revenue growth for second half of 2016 of between 7% and 9%
* Company has revised its annual guidance
* Qtrly digital-only subscriptions grew 40%
* Additionally for second half of 2016, company expects capital expenditures of $30-$40 million, not including real estate projects
* Sees annualized digital component of revenues approaching $1 billion
* Because of forex exposure in UK, see appreciation of dollar to sterling, will result in reduction in reported adjusted EBITDA of $6 million for H2 2016
* "Margins will remain under pressure, particularly in Q3, driven by impact of recently acquired businesses"
* Q2 revenue view $768.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: