July 27 HMS Group :

* Says made an early full repayment of its 26 million euro ($28.60 million) credit facility

* The existing credit facility was refinanced by the Group using own funds as well as credit lines denominated in rouble

* Consequently, Russian production facilities of HMS Group do not have any credit facilities denominated in foreign exchange other than Russian rouble

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)