BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Manulife Investments :
* Manulife investments proposes changes to its pricing model and risk ratings
* Effective on or after October 1, 2016, Manulife Investments plans to introduce a new tiered pricing model
* New pricing model offers standardized management fee reductions to securityholders who meet certain eligibility requirements
* Fee reductions will not be limited to individual fund; they will apply to securityholder's total Manulife mutual fund holdings across all series
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019