UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, July 27 Spanish stock exchange:
* Says hotel chain Melia will enter Spain's blue-chip index
* Decision comes after builder FCC was removed from index last week after the takeover offer launched by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
* Says change is effective from August 8 (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources