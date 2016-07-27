BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 GoPro Inc
* GoPro announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.66
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion
* Q2 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.3 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.52
* Quarterly GAAP gross margin 42.1 percent versus 46.3 percent last year
* GAAP net income profitable for q4 of 2016
* Quarterly non-GAAP gross margin 42.4 percent versus 46.4 percent last year
* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 40% plus or minus 1% for second half of 2016
* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP net income profitable for Q4 of 2016
* Sees revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.5 billion for 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale