* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 North American Nickel Inc :
* Says entered into agreement to complete non-brokered private placement of 67.3 million units at price of $0.075 per unit
* Proceeds from placement will be used for exploration, project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."