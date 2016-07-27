July 27 Cabot Corp

* Says Had Indicated In Q3 That It Expects To Achieve Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $3.05 To $3.25 For Fy 2016

* Qtrly net sales $621 million versus $694 million

* Cabot corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

