July 27 Unum Group

* Qtrly sales for Colonial Life Segment increased 13.3 percent to $108.5 million from $95.8 million

* Unum group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2016 is at higher end of range of three percent to six percent