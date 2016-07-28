July 28 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Company's Q2 revenue rises 1.7 percent y/y to 97.9 billion forints ($346.22 million)

* Posts 25.9 percent y/y fall in operating profit to 13.2 billion forints, sales and marketing expenses rise by 9.3 percent

* Q2 net profit 18.1 billion forints compared with 14.3 bln forints as forecasted by analyst in survey by financial news website portfolio.hu, and 22.5 bln forints a year ago

* Shares closed at 5,978 forints on Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, near historic highs ($1 = 282.77 forints)