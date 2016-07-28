July 28Estoril Sol SGPS SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Vision Gaming Holding Limited, based in Malta, agreed to acquire 49.9998 pct stake in company's unit Estoril Sol Digital, Online Gaming Products and Services SA

* Estoril Sol (III) - Turismo, Animacao e Jogo SA, the company's unit, remains the owner of the remaining stake in Estoril Sol Digital

