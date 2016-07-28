UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
July 28 Allied Irish Banks Plc
* Irish fin min says AIB coco repayment underlines its commitment to fully returning capital invested by the state Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)