* Says intends to advance its transition from a pure growth value to a sustainably profitable e-commerce champion

* Aims to generate balanced earnings over the next few years with the existing capital base and, in the long term, to achieve an EBIT margin of more than 5 pct

* Anticipates that sales from ongoing operations will increase by 25 pct from 161 million euros in 2015 to 200 million euros in 2016

* Forecast for adjusted EBIT from ongoing operations in fiscal year 2016 is in the range of -10 pct to -12 pct

* According to preliminary figures, windeln.de (not including Nakiki) achieved year-on-year growth of 35 pct and an adjusted EBIT margin of -14 pct in the first half of the year

* By closing Nakiki's shopping club business the windeln.de team will be reduced by 100 employees (approx. 20 pct of employees in Germany)

* Cumulative positive EBIT effects that the set of measures will produce are estimated to total more than 65 million euros ($71.90 million) gross up to the end of 2019 or approx. 20 million euros per annum in full run rate

