July 28 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its H1 net profit at 120.1 million euros ($132.9 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA turned to profit of 37.8 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 383,000 euros year ago

* H1 net sales jumped to 60.2 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV at 1.31 billion euros at end-June, that is 12.11 euros per share

* Triple net NAV at 1.24 billion euros at end-June, 11.46 euros per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)